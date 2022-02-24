Britney Spears accuses business managers of ‘trying to kill’ her and threatens legal action: ‘I remember all of it’

Britney Spears is speaking up! The singer is accusing her former business managers Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group’s Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill of “trying to kill” her. Threatening to pursue legal action after suffering mental and physical trauma.

The iconic pop star says she is ready to sue the company, detailing her first encounter in 2008 with Taylor, who is chief executive officer, and Greenhill, who is company director, before she was involuntarily placed under the controversial conservatorship that same year.

Britney took to Instagram to explain what happened, revealing that just “a week before they sent me away to that f—king place, TRI STAR invited me to their offices,” adding that they were trying to make her feel “special.”

Jamie Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears and Lou Taylor

“I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill ... they said, ‘Britney, look at your picture on the wall!’ With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!! They sucked up to me and ‘made me feel special’ ... RIGHT .... Ha those same b—ches killed me a week later !!!!”

She also declared that her father Jamie Spears “worshiped” Taylor and Greenhill, and would have done anything “they asked of him,” stating that they were “trying to kill” her.

“I still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do ... but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!! Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!! I lived through all of if and I remember all of it !!!!,” Britney wrote, declaring that she “will sue the s—t out of Tri Star,” as they got away “with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!” she concluded.