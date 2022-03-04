Hilary Duff thinks there is still a possibility for Lizzie McGuire revival: ‘It just wasn’t her moment’

Hilary Duff is not giving up on the fan-favorite Lizzie McGuire reboot, following the recent cancellation of the highly anticipated project, fans of the popular series were disappointed after it was announced that the show would not be premiering on Disney+, however she thinks there might a possibility to take on the role of the iconic character once more.

And while the 34-year-old star of How I Met Your Father says she prefers not to talk discuss the Lizzie McGuire reboot too often, “I don’t love to talk about this, because the internet seems to explode whenever Lizzie stuff is brought up,” she thinks “there is always a possibility there.”

“And even if she’s 40,” she continued, “I don’t think people care. It’s always going to be somewhat interesting to people to see where she ended up.”

It was reported that the revival series were already in the works with Disney, however after experiencing creative differences, the project was canceled because executives thought it was going in an “adult” direction.

The actress revealed the plans for the abandoned project during an interview in January, explaining that “everything does happen for a reason,” adding, “There’s always a time and a place for everything. It just wasn’t her moment.”

“I’m constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that’s really sweet. It’s not dead, and it’s not alive,” Hilary concluded.