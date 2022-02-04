Why Neil Patrick Harris thinks appearing in ‘How I Met Your Father’ is not a good idea

Neil Patrick Harris is discussing a possible appearance in Hulu’s new spin-off How I Met Your Father, revealing his popular character might not be a good fit for the new storyline.

The 48-year-old Hollywood star talked about the series during his recent interview, sharing his thoughts on the new show starring Hilary Duff and Kim Catrall.

“I worry Barney’s antics, his overt delusions of grandeur, would likely get everyone in trouble. So, unless he’s changed his ways or joined a nunnery, not sure if it‘s in anyone’s best interest,” Neil admitted, referring to his character’s womanizing personality.

Hilary, who plays Sophie and serves as producer of the series, agrees with the actor, declaring that it wouldn’t be the best decision. “I‘m not sure how you feel about this, but I’m pretty sure Barney would … be in jail in 2022,” the actress said.

The star also says the new show is not trying to be too similar to the original, however some characters resemble to the fan-favorite characters, including Valentina, played by Francia Raisa, who shares some similarities with Neil’s role.

“To avoid trying too hard to keep up with the magic of the original, I would say we try not to recreate characters,” Hilary continued, “But you‘re twisting my arm, Neil, so …it’s possible the show‘s Valentina character is the most Barney-esque. There, I said it,” adding “Since we’re living in the world of females coming into power, I‘m assuming that’s why they made him a woman!”