Why Hilary Duff had to get most of her 20 tattoos covered

Hilary Duff loves tattoos so much she kept showing up to set on How I met Your Father with new ones, even though they had to be covered. The actor has over 20 small tattoos, mostly on her arms, which makeup artist Katie Middleton had to hide. “We would get a laugh when Duff would show up to work with a new one,” Middleton told PopSugar.

Duff has been collecting tiny tattoos for over a decade and has a few matching ones with her friends. As noted by PopSugar, she has kept the location of the tattoos in mind and, when her arms are down, they are pretty much hidden, but once they are up, all her art is on display. “I covered all of her tattoos except for one small one on each arm,” Middleton explained. The little heart on her wrist is one that stayed.

Included in the Lizzie McGuire stars tattoo collection is a star on the back of her neck, “Ma Petite Amie,” which means “my girlfriend,” on her ribs, and “Take Fountain” on her inner arm. She also has her son’s name ”Luca“ tattooed on her wrist, a wishbone, a delicate sun tattoo on her forearm, a crescent moon, a double-rose, and the words “stand by me” near her elbow next to a bird tattoo. Most recently she got matching Saturn tattoos with her Younger costar Molly Bernard.