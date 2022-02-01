Elon Musk’s ex Grimes adds another tattoo that extraterrestrials would be proud of

Grimes isn’t afraid of a little pain when it comes to her tattoos. The singer has some of the most unique tattoos that are a part of her “slow effort” to have a “full alien body-gna.” It includes being totally covered in white ink which she has described as “post-human” alien scars. The transformation seems to have begun in April 2021 and she has shared progress along the way. She shared her most recent work on Thursday which is an intricate line work pattern on her chest.

Grimes had people saying “wait that‘s kind of cool though,” last year in April when she first debuted a huge back tattoo full of alien scars. “Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars,” Grimes wrote in the caption of the post.

As noted by Page Six, her tattoo artist Tweakt and digital designer Nusi Quero collaborated on the design which was finished in a single session. Quero described the tattoo as, “a courageous and beautiful decision and talisman [Grimes] will carry with her from here forward, an armor, a spectral field that will affect and protect her in ways unknown but no doubt with a benevolence of some kind.”

Aside from getting tattoos and working on music, the artist has been co-parenting X Æ A-Xii with Elon Musk. The Space X CEO confirmed back in December that they are “semi-separated.” “Grimes and I are, I‘d say, probably semi-separated,” Musk told Time. “We weren’t seeing each other that much, and I think this is to some degree a long-term thing, because what she needs to do is mostly in LA or touring, and my work is mostly in remote locations like this.”