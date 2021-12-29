Grimes sparks pregnancy rumors 3 months after breaking up with Elon Musk

Grimes and billionaire Elon Musk called it quit after 3 years of dating in September, but her recent Instagram post has people believing she is pregnant with their second child. But, it’s not just a little bloating or loose clothing, it’s a photo she posted to social media where she is either really pregnant or wearing a fake belly. She tagged a photographer and designer in the post, so it could, of course, be for an upcoming music video, but fans are convinced she’s pregnant in the comments. “She’s carrying🗡,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another added, “the queen is pregnant😳👑.”

While the possibility of it being a photoshoot is possible, on December 15th, the singer posted a picture with the caption, “The uncanny valley is now shallow,” and, in the pic, you can see what looks like a bump peeking out of her shirt.

Musk has 7 children including X Æ A-Xii whom he shares with Grimes. The singer and the Tesla “self-made” billionaire announced their split in September and Musk attributed the break-up to their professional lifestyles. “We are semi-separate but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” he told Page Six. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room,” he said at the time.