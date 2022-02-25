Hilary Duff’s 3-year-old daughter is the biggest fan of her music: ‘Now I have to bump it in my car at full volume’

It seems Hilary Duff’s children are big fans of her music, including her old hit songs!

Loading the player...

The actress and singer revealed that her 9-year-old son Luca liked her 2015 album ‘Breathe In. Breathe Out,’ and her 3-year-old daughter Banks just can’t get enought of her early 2000s songs, to the point that she is constantly playing it in Hilary’s car.

“So my son was around for like my last album cycle, which was like five, six years ago already now. So he likes some songs off the record and appreciates it,” Hilary said, explaining that someone showed her daughter her “old, like teeny-bopper music,” and now she has to “bump it in my car at full volume.”

“And you know when your kids ask for something, like you are giving it to them or they won’t stop. And so she’s like, ‘I want to hear this, I want to hear that, can I please, can I hear’… I’m like, ‘Dua Lipa, can we do something a little more current?’,” Hilary shared.

Her daughter even rolls the window down to enjoy her mom’s music, and while Hilary previously said it was “embarrassing” for her, she also agrees on the fact that her songs remain iconic, “Honestly, but then there’s moments where I’m like, this is a damn bop,” she concluded.