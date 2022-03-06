Lindsay Lohan is taking her time with wedding planning

Lindsay Lohan shared an update on her wedding plans. The actress, who celebrated her engagement four months ago, is in the midst of wedding planning, with a source confirming that the couple isn’t in a rush to get married.

A source spoke to US Weekly and said that the couple is enjoying the planning process and that they’re trying to have an event that will suit their history with the place they live in now. “The talk is [there’ll] be two weddings — one overseas and one in the States, maybe someplace in between Dubai and the U.S. There’s no timeframe just yet,” said the source.

“It’s going to be intimate. You don’t see her out and about anymore. Lindsay really likes her privacy,” said the insider.

Lindsay and her fiancée Bader Shammas announced their engagement in November of last year. Lindsay shared a photo with her followers, showing off her ring and the two of them smiling for the camera. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she captioned it.

Not much is known about her personal life, but sources that have spoken with family members or that have close relationships with Lindsay only have good things to say about Bader. “Everyone loves [Bader],” said the source. “He’s such a great guy. They don’t go out a lot, she is always cooking. Lindsay has become very humble, domesticated and centered.”