Mandy Moore and Shane West still have people tearing up when they think about the heartbreaking film A Walk to Remember and believe it or not, the film is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The actress talked to PEOPLE about the film where she said she would love to see a reboot of the movie. While there are no official plans, Moore even had someone in mind to play the role of Jamie Sullivan- Olivia Rodrigo.

A Walk to Remember was adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ novel and follows high school senior Landon Carter and Jamie’s love story. The movie takes a sad turn when it’s revealed that Moore has leukemia. It‘s an emotional role that would take a talented actress and Moore had faith in Rodrigo. “I don’t know, Olivia Rodrigo or something like that,” Moore told PEOPLE. “Someone could redo this film.”

A Walk to Remember doesn’t have the highest ratings on Rotten Tomatoes but it‘s undoubtedly a cinematic moment in pop culture history. “It’s been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we‘ve earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point,” she told the outlet.

Rodrigo has been focused on music but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t say yes to another role. The 18-year-old had her start on Disney Channel starring in Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.