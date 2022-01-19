Mandy Moore is releasing new music ‘very soon’ and will go on a tour

If you spent the 90s and early 2000 jamming to Mandy Moore’s “Candy” and “In My Pocket” or belting “Crush,” we have great news for you! Although, for obvious reasons, Millenials are not teenagers anymore, they have another reason to pull out their triangle strapless top and rock their spiky hair because one of the teen pop revival queens is coming back with new music.

In 2020, Mandy released “Silver Landings,” her first album in 11 years, and you best believe that her fans are expecting Moore —see what we did there?— and she would be delivering.

Mandy Moore during Coach Play For Peace in Tokyo, Japan.

The singer and actress took social media to share with her followers how releasing an album during a pandemic impacted her emotions and crushed her big come-back dreams.

“Nearly 2 years ago, my first record in 11 years came into the world,” Moore wrote under a photo of herself in a recording studio. “We were 4 days away from leaving for my first tour since 2007 when the pandemic shut the world down. It was hard to sort through the myriad of emotions of what it took to make that music: the disappointment and sorrow of unfulfilled dreams….all while we were collectively grappling with and grieving the tragedy unfolding around the globe.”

According to Mandy, returning to music was her way to cope with what was happening worldwide. “So I turned back to music because that was the only catharsis I could find while stuck at home,” she said. “With Taylor Goldsmith and Mike Viola, I started a new record during a very uncertain time… but it was also the mark of the ultimate chapter surrounding impending parenthood.”

After reflecting on the past challenging years, the star dropped the fantastic news. “Anyway…. all of this to tell you that there is new music coming very soon… and a tour! And I’m staying present and open to this experience, revealing itself exactly how it’s supposed to. **** PS: your comments, love and encouragement are so appreciated. Year already made. Thanks, friends!! Hope to see you on the road soon!! Xoxoxo,” she concluded.