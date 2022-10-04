Lindsay Lohan is working with an acting coach for the first time in her life

Lindsay Lohan is ready for her comeback! The actress has her first of three Netflix films Falling for Christmas, hitting the streaming site next month. On October 3, the official “Mean Girls” day Lilo and Netflix shared the movie poster on Instagram with the cheeky caption, “it’s October 3rd. now mark your calendars for November 10th.”

An interview with Lilo was also published by The Hollywood Reporter, on October 3, where she revealed that she has never had an acting coach. The actress is currently on location in Ireland filming her second film for Netflix, Irish Wish, with world renowned Hollywood acting and life coach, Bernard Hiller by her side.

When asked how he’s different than other acting coaches she revealed, “I’ve never worked with any acting coach in my life!” “I don’t really see Bernard as just a coach. He’s more of an advisor of skill and a mentor. He helps you see what’s not written on the page and bring those aspects of the character to life,” she continued about her coach.

As for how Lilo gets into character? “The second I’m in my hair, makeup, and wardrobe, I feel the character,” she said. But you won’t find her getting lost like other method actors. “I immerse myself into the role depending on the depth of the scene, but I never get stuck in that once the director calls ‘cut!’” She explained.

While Lohan has had her ups and downs, it’s hard to deny her talent with such an incredible career and long resume. And for Lilo, this time away from practicing her craft doesn’t make she’s going to be rusty. “For me, my whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It’s just in me. It’s a part of me,” she told the outlet.