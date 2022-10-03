Emily Ratajkowski calls out Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’ for ‘fetishizing female pain’

Emily Ratajkowski is not a fan of Netflix’s new film ‘Blonde.’ The 31-year-old actress shared her thoughts on social media, joining the online criticism about the Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas.

Loading the player...

“We love to fetishize female pain,” the model said on TikTok. “Look at Amy Winehouse. Look at Britney Spears. Look at the way we obsess over [Princess] Diana’s death. Look at the way we obsess over dead girls and serial killers. Watch any CSI episode, and it’s this crazy fetishization of female pain and death.”

Ratajkowski went on to explain that while she has yet to watch the entire film, she already knows she will be angered about certain things that have been talked about openly online, following the release on the streaming platform.

“I was thinking about it, and you know what’s kind of hard to fetishize? Anger,” she continued. “Anger is hard to fetishize. So, I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more pissed off. 2022 is my bitch era. I think we should all be in our bitch era. So, I’m going to be pissed off when I see this movie, I already know it, but it’s nothing new. I’m just going to get angry.”

Many scenes of the project have been criticized, including Marilyn’s scene with the President, and the way the film shows abortion. Planned Parenthood released a statement declaring that the film contributes “to abortion stigma by using medically inaccurate descriptions of fetuses and pregnancy.”