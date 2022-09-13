How Ana De Armas was haunted by Marilyn Monroe’s ghost: ‘She would also throw things off the wall’

Ana de Armas is opening up about her experience on the set of the highly anticipated Netflix film ‘Blonde’ and it seems things got a little strange. The Hollywood star revealed that she felt very close to Marilyn Monroe, while portraying the movie legend.

“I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us,” the actress said. “I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something.”

De Armas explained that she felt the spirit of Marilyn while she was filming some scenes of the biopic. “Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it,” she declared.

The Australian director Andrew Dominik explained that they started filming on August 4, which is the anniversary of her death, after a tragic overdose at the age of 36.

“It definitely took on elements of being like a seance,” the director said, revealing that some scenes were filmed in the same apartment where Marilyn lived before becoming famous.

The Cuban-Spanish actress was glowing as tears ran down her face at the Venice Film Festival. Her co-star Adrien Brody also shed some tears, while Brad Pitt, who is one of the film’s producers was “visibly pleased.”

‘Blonde’ has been making headlines since it was announced de Armas would be playing Monroe. Pitt, who is one of the film’s producers, defended the casting choice, “She is phenomenal in it,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s a tough dress to fill. It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line.”