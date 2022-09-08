Ana de Armas cries as ‘Blonde’ receives a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival

Ana de Armas is a proud actress. The 2022 Venice Film Festival comes to an end tomorrow and Thursday saw the world premiere of the highly anticipated film about Marilyn Monroe’s life, Blonde. Once the movie ended, there was a 14-minute long standing ovation.

According to Variety, the Cuban-Spanish actress was glowing as tears ran down her face. Her co-star Adrien Brody also shed some tears, while Brad Pitt, who is one of the film’s producers was “visibly pleased.”

On the red carpet, de Armas, Brody, Pitt, Julianne Nicholson, producer Dede Gardner, and the film’s directorAndrew Dominik, all looked stunning. A proud Pitt even took selfies with fans and signed autographs.



Blonde has been making headlines since it was announced de Armas would be playing Monroe. Pitt, who is one of the film’s producers, defended the casting choice, “She is phenomenal in it,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s a tough dress to fill. It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line.”

The actress faced criticism again when the trailer was released, with people upset you could hear her Cuban accent. De Armas began learning English in 2014 and worked with a dialect coach for nine months for the film. Following the criticism, Monroe’s estate came to her defense.

Marc Rosen, the owner of the Marilyn Monroe Estate, said in a statement, “Marilyn has served as a muse and inspiration to fans of all genders, all ethnicities, and all walks of life, and her influence will only continue.” “There are no rules when it comes to how an artist can pay homage to her legacy,” he continued.