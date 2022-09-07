Chris Pine’s rep says Harry Styles did not spit on him at the Venice International Film Festival

The internet has been a blaze since Monday night after a viral video at the Venice International film festival had many convinced that Harry Styles spit on his costar, Chris Pine. It all started at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, which has proven to be one of the most dramatic releases in Hollywood.



There were people on both sides of the theory arguing for hours with internet detectives finding different angles, and slowing down the footage. Well everyone can rest easy because Pine’s representative has cleared the air.

His representative told People, it’s a “ridiculous story” and “complete fabrication” that has resulted in ”an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.” “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” he told the outlet.



While there has been reported (and somewhat obvious) tension between the film’s director Olivia Wilde and lead Florence Hugh, Pine’s representative assured that wasn’t the case with the men. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist,“ he said.

It’s not the only time during the festival they got attention. People have been sharing videos from their joint interviews. “You know chris pine is a good actor bc idk how he kept a straight face throughout this whole monologue,” wrote one person on Twitter.

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat pic.twitter.com/AXtiPAd4zx — anna (@romansgerri) September 5, 2022

Don’t Worry Darling won’t hit theaters in the USA until September 23, but the public has had a front-row seat to the drama surrounding the film. From Wilde’s claims that she fired Shia LaBeouf, (which the actor later denied), to rumors of a pay gap between Pugh and Styles, it’s been messy. We will have to wait and see what other drama comes from the film in the coming weeks.

But don’t be surprised if you don’t see Pugh at any more premieres- as noted by BuzzFeed, the Venice Film Festival was her only press commitment.