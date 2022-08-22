Harry Styles talks about ‘toxic negativity’ surrounding romance with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles is opening up about the heavy criticism he has endured during his romantic relationship with director Olivia Wilde, revealing that he is aware of the public’s opinion and he is not happy about it.

“That obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” Harry said during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

Harry also admitted that he doesn’t understand “that kind of toxic negativity.” He explained that he believes his real fans have a different perception. “I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

The singer also says that he wants to “have kids at some point” and when it happens he “will encourage them to be themselves and be vulnerable and share.”

Olivia previously talked about the criticism during an interview with Vogue. “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Harry declared that he will continue to remain private about his personal life. “I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively.”

He continued, “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way”