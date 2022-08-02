Queen Letizia attended a Harry Styles concert with her daughters: Report

Harry Styles appears to have royal fans! According to Semana, Queen Letizia of Spain attended the singer’s “Love on Tour” concert in Madrid on Friday, ﻿July 29, with her two daughters: Princess Leonor, 16, and Infanta Sofia, 15.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia reportedly attended a Harry Styles concert with her daughters in Madrid on July 29

The Spanish royals were reportedly in a VIP area and danced during the concert. Semana also reported that prior to the show, the group went to Harry’s dressing room to greet the Grammy winner. HOLA! USA has reached out for confirmation.

The concert came ahead of the royals’ trip to Mallorca. Per El Pais, the Queen and her daughters arrived in Mallorca on Sunday to start their summer vacation.

Queen Letizia stepped out on July 31 for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest, where she presented French actress Isabelle Huppert with the 2022 Masters of Cinema Award. The day after her solo engagement, the royal mom of two visited the Cartuja de Valldemossa in Valldemossa with her husband King Felipe and their teenage daughters. The Spanish Princesses were dressed in stylish summer dresses for the family outing. Leonor opted for a white frock, while Sofia wore a pretty pink number.