Queen Letizia stuns in slip dress at film festival
ROYAL NEWS

Queen Letizia stuns in slip dress at film festival

The royal presented French actress Isabelle Huppert with an award on July 31

By HOLA! USA -New York

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the closing ceremony of the 2022 Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest on Sunday. The Spanish royal, 49, stunned at the event wearing a black slip dress from & Other Stories.

RELATED:

Queen Letizia and daughters step out in colorful dresses

Queen Letizia wore a stylish black dress to the film festival on July 31©WireImage
Queen Letizia wore a stylish black dress to the film festival on July 31

The sleeveless number showed off the Queen’s toned arms. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mom teamed the stylish midi dress with flat sandals and hoop earrings.

Letizia sat front row at the ceremony, which was held at the “La Misericordia” Cultural Centre in Palma. Following a video tribute to Isabelle Huppert, King Felipe’s wife went on stage to present the French actress with the 2022 Masters of Cinema Award.

The royal presented Isabelle Huppert with the Masters of Cinema Award©WireImage
The royal presented Isabelle Huppert with the Masters of Cinema Award

The evening also included a presentation of the film El Falsador as well as a piano concert by Amaia Romero. The Atlàntida Film Fest started 12 years ago as an online film festival with a mission “to make the best international films that could not find a place in theaters known to the public.”

According to El Pais, Letizia﻿ arrived in Mallorca on Sunday with her daughters to start their summer vacation. While the Queen stepped out solo on July 31, she is set to be joined by Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia and King Felipe on Monday during the royal family’s visit to the Cartuja de Valldemossa.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more