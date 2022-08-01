Queen Letizia stuns in slip dress at film festival

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the closing ceremony of the 2022 Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest on Sunday. The Spanish royal, 49, stunned at the event wearing a black slip dress from & Other Stories.

©WireImage



Queen Letizia wore a stylish black dress to the film festival on July 31

The sleeveless number showed off the Queen’s toned arms. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mom teamed the stylish midi dress with flat sandals and hoop earrings.

Letizia sat front row at the ceremony, which was held at the “La Misericordia” Cultural Centre in Palma. Following a video tribute to Isabelle Huppert, King Felipe’s wife went on stage to present the French actress with the 2022 Masters of Cinema Award.

©WireImage



The royal presented Isabelle Huppert with the Masters of Cinema Award

The evening also included a presentation of the film El Falsador as well as a piano concert by Amaia Romero. The Atlàntida Film Fest started 12 years ago as an online film festival with a mission “to make the best international films that could not find a place in theaters known to the public.”