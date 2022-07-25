During the ceremony on July 25, King Felipe said (translated to English), “In addition to thanking the Apostle for his protection, we ask him for help so that our country takes the correct steps in this stage of the road that is not without obstacles. In each Spaniard there is a pilgrim who, in the company of his compatriots, of our European brothers and of so many others from many parts of the world, he will put ─as usual, as always─ all his will to overcome the adversities that come his way; to overcome his own personal Porch of Glory.”