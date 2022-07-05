Princess Leonor of Spain exudes Cinderella vibes at family engagement

Princess Leonor looked like a Disney princess at the 2022 Princess of Girona Foundation Awards. Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s eldest daughter exuded Cinderella vibes wearing a blue off-the-shoulder ﻿dress from Miphai and her hair styled in an elegant updo to the ceremony on Monday.

“It is a real pleasure to tell you that the 💙 Princess Leonor has chosen our Celeste Musca Dress 👑 dress to attend the awards ceremony for@fpdgi✨ Inexplicable happiness 😍 it’s impressive!” the brand wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Leonor from the event.

The Spanish Princess completed her stunning look with drop earrings and nude slingback heels. Leonor, who began her studies at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales last year, attended the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards with her parents and younger sister, Infanta Sofia.

The King and Queen’s firstborn delivered a speech during the ceremony on July 4 saying (translated to English), “I return to Catalonia with the joy of sharing one more time with all of you one more day important on is to recognize the strength, the talent, the effort and the commitment of our five awardees of this year. Our Foundation accompanies and honors these generations of young people who are contributing to the educational, cultural and economic transformation of society; that they are an example in their environment and more than ever.”