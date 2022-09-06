Florence Pugh is thriving amid all the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama with Olivia Wilde: ‘When do I say no?’

Florence Pugh is thriving amid all the drama and online rumors caused by the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ film, showing that she is not letting it get to her despite her alleged feud with Olivia Wilde and some tension among the rest of the cast, including Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll.

The cast of the film walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival together, despite previous reports that detailed a pay disparity between Pugh and Styles, and a video that surfaced online, in which Wilde asks Shia LaBeouf to stay in the film, calling Florence, “Miss Flo.”

And while Olivia had previously claimed that Shia had been fired for the project in an effort to create a “safer” working environment. The actor went on to respond saying that the director had in fact encouraged him to stay.

Florence decided to skip press day during the festival, probably to avoid questions about the drama. However during an interview at the red carpet she was asked about what she found “inspiring” in the film.”

“I think it’s very very inspiring to see a woman push back and say ‘no’, and question everything. It’s very exciting to see a woman do that on and off camera,” the actress said, and when asked when she says “no” off camera, she said, “When do I say no? When someone says I can’t have cake.”

Fans of the actress were delighted after seeing her post a clip on the same day of the press conference, walking in with a cocktail in hand and describing it as “unbothered” and “iconic” behavior.

The internet is divided over what appears to be a clip of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the #DontWorryDarling premiere. pic.twitter.com/3eQsSPxMor — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 6, 2022

The drama did not stop there, as a video at the premiere showed the seat arrangements of the cast, with Chris and Gemma being in the middle of the feud. Online users also pointed out tension between Harry and Chris, and showed the moment Florence rushed out of the theater at the end of the premiere.

It seems even the stylist got involved in the drama somehow, as Florence’s stylist wrote on Instagram “Miss Flo” referring to the video from Olivia Wilde, who’s stylist claimed there are two sides of every story.