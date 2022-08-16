Florence Pugh confirms breakup with Zach Braff: ‘I get a lumpy throat when I talk about it’

Florence Pugh is sharing some details about her personal life, confirming her split from Zach Braff after three years of dating. The news comes after recent speculations of a romance with her ‘Midsommar’ co-star Will Poulter, however the actress denied all rumors.

The 26-year-old Hollywood star and the 47-year-old ‘Scrubs’ actor were first linked together in April 2019 after working together in the short film ‘In the Time It Takes to Get There.’

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Florence said during a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

She continued, “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

The pair had received criticism during their relationship for their age difference, with the actress writing a statement in November 2020 about the media attention she had been receiving.

“I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place,” she declared. “And really it has nothing to do with you … The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you throw at me.”