Was Harry Styles paid three times more than Florence Pugh? Olivia Wilde addresses rumor

Olivia Wilde is speaking up about a recent report that stated a pay gap between Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, in reference to their latest film ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’

The director of the highly anticipated film talked about the ongoing rumor during her interview with Variety, as it was reported that the singer was getting paid three times more than the actress.

Now Olivia is denying all reports regarding the salary of the two stars, including a rumor that claimed Pugh was “unhappy about Wilde and Styles’ relationship.”

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to,” Olivia said. “But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me.”

The filmmaker went on to say that she has been an advocate for equal payment in the entertainment industry, and had a great experience working with both actors.

“I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims,” she declared.

Olivia went on to explain that they “were all brought so close by the bubble of the production.” And about Pugh’s relationship with Styles, Olivia says she was really a great supporter of his “as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”