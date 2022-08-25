Olivia Wilde shares why she fired Shia LaBeouf and replaced him with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde’s new film “Don’t Worry Darling,” has made a lot of headlines recently. From drama over Florence Pugh’spay to her love story with Harry Styles- it seems like a PR dream. Shia LaBeouf was originally set to star in the film instead of Styles, and the producer revealed why she fired the Even Stevens star.





In an interview with Variety, Wilde said as production began on the film in 2020, she decided to fire LaBeouf. At the time, it was reported he was leaving the production due to a scheduling conflict, but Variety later reported he was fired, saying sources believed he, “exhibited poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him.“

In the interview, Wilde called herself “an admirer of his work,“ but said, “his process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions.” “He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”



“I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job,” she continued.