Brad Pitt defends Ana de Armas’ portrayal of Marilyn Monroe following online criticism

Brad Pitt is sharing his thoughts following the online criticism about the casting choice in Marilyn Monroe’s upcoming biopic, defending Ana De Armas in light of the backlash, as viewers have referred to her accent as “distracting.”

The 58-year-old Hollywood star, who recently addressed his retirement rumors, told Entertainment Tonight that the actress is “phenomenal” in it, praising her portrayal of the icon in the Netflix project.

“That’s a tough dress to fill. … It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get [the film] across the finish line,” the actor and producer declared.

And while many have mixed feelings about the apparent accent, with some users saying they don’t hear it and others saying there is a Cuban or Spanish accent in the latest trailer for the biopic, Ana revealed in January 2021 that she spent almost a year working with a dialect coach to achieve Marilyn’s signature voice.

“It took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing and some ADR [automated dialogue replacement] sessions,” the actress previously said. “It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”

©Ana de Armas





Marilyn’s estate also defended the actress. “Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history,” Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), told Variety.