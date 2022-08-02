Brad Pitt has one more thing to say about his latest retirement rumors

It seems Brad Pitt was not very specific during his last interview with GQ, in which he discussed possible retirement plans, declaring that he considered himself to be at the “last leg” of his career in Hollywood.

Loading the player...

The actor is now clarifying those rumors at the premiere of ‘Bullet Train’ in Los Angeles on Monday, where the actor was asked about what he previously described as the “last semester or trimester” of his professional life as an actor.

“No, I know, I know ... I really have to work on my phrasing,” he said to Deadline while walking the red carpet at the premiere. “I was just saying ‘I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last things, whatever they may be.’”

The 58-year-old Hollywood star wants fans to know that he will still be taking on more roles and will definitely will be appearing on the big screen for the following years, admitting that he will do what seems fitting later in his career.

“I’ve never been a five-year plan kind of guy. I’m just, whatever feels right for the next. And I still operate that way,” the actor declared.

Brad is also rumored to be enjoying his romantic life, with close sources revealing to People that he is “living his best life” and is dating around, although he is not looking for a serious relationship.

“He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with,“ adds the insider. “He’s dating, but is not in a serious relationship.”

And about the relationship with his kids amid the difficult divorce from Angelina Jolie, the source says that he “has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them.”