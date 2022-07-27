Brad Pitt is dating and ‘living his best life’

Brad Pitt is back on the market! According to a source, Pitt is “living his best life” and is dating around, although he is not looking for a serious relationship.

©GettyImages



Brad Pitt at a gala screening of “Bullet Train”

A source spoke to People and shared that Pitt was enjoying his life despite the legal disputes that are going on between himself and Angelina Jolie. The source explained that he still spends time with his kids, even though they’re older and things have changed. “Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them,” said the source.

The source explains that Pitt has many hobbies and activities he pursues in his life, including his production company, “Plan B” and running “Chateau Miraval,” a villa and winery in France that he purchased with Jolie in 2008.

In terms of his dating life, things are going well and he’s enjoying his social life. “He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with,“ adds the insider. “He’s dating, but is not in a serious relationship,” said the source.

©GettyImages



Bryan Tyree Henry, Joey King, Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor Johnson at a gala screening of “Bullet Train.”

After taking a small break from acting, Pitt made a comeback this year with a variety of movies. He was featured in a small role in “The Lost City,” alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and is headlining his own action film,“Bullet Train,” where he costars alongside Aaron Taylor Johnson, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Bad Bunny. Soon he’ll star in “Babylon”, alongside Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, and will start production on a project alongside George Clooney.