Ana de Armas shares behind-the-scenes snaps on the set of Marilyn Monroe’s upcoming biopic ‘Blonde’

You might need a double take to tell them apart. Ana de Armas took to social media to share a few behind-the-scenes snaps on the set of the upcoming biopic Blonde, where she stars as the legendary actress Marilyn Monroe. De Armas’s new pictures surprise the world with her incredible resemblance to the late star.

The 34-year-old Cuban actress said she looks forward to seeing and hearing everyone’s reaction to the film and her role. “It was such a gift to get to work with actors like @adrienbrody and @bobby_cannavale on this beautiful project,” she said, referring to her male co-stars Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio.

©Ana de Armas



“Can’t wait for everyone to see the wonderful work they do in this film. New trailer coming out tomorrow,” she revealed.

Among the images shared by Ana is a re-creation of a 1957 picture of Monroe and Miller. The production also recreated another iconic image, which features Armas and Cannavale posing on top of a windowsill bookshelf.

©Ana de Armas



Ana de Armas also appears wearing a version of Monroe’s iconic, white “Seven Year Itch” dress and Monroe’s hot pink “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

©Ana de Armas



An official release date is yet to be confirmed for Blonde; However, Netflix might begin streaming the biopic this year. The almost three-hour film has been rated an NSFW NC-17 meaning no one under the age of 18 is allowed in the audience, even if accompanied by an adult.

According to the New York Post, the psychological drama will give fans an in-depth look at Hollywood’s most recognizable face.