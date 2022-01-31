Ana de Armas becomes Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s upcoming movie ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas has an exciting year ahead! The Cuban actress will portray societal icon Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix movie, Blonde. The film, written and directed by Andrew Dominik, adapts Joyce Carol Oates’ novel.

The movie —which is not entirely biographical — will chronicle Marilyn Monroe’s fictional life. Blonde has been delayed several times due to the pandemic and some adjustments the creative team had to make before its premiere.

It is reported that Netflix rated Blonde in the NC-17 category for its scenes depicting sensitive themes, including harassment.

In an interview with Variety, de Armas revealed that she spent four months embodying Marilyn Monroe in the forthcoming film, a character that followed her into the next acting project. “That [Blonde] wrapped on a Friday and I was shooting Bond the next Monday,” she says. “I don’t think anyone would choose two days, spending half in an airplane, as time off between films, but sometimes good things happen.”

As reported by the publication, De Armas transferred some of Marilyn’s vibes into her role as Paloma in No Time to Die. “There was something magical about that, although, on the first day, Cary kept saying, ‘You’re whispering,’” she said. “Action movies are definitely not my comfort zone, but it was very satisfying to do something new, something that might surprise you,” she says.

According to de Armas, she would accept a role in another action film “as long as I can do the kicks and punches;” however, she prefers to portray in dramas. “I’m closer to ‘Blonde’ than Bond,” she revealed.