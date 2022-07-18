Ana de Armas reflects on ‘The Gray May’ stunt training: ‘I still run like a chicken’

The Gray Man hits theaters this Friday, July 22nd, and with an A-list cast, like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Avik San, it’s an action thriller you don’t want to miss. Ahead of its release Ana has been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the movie. On Monday, the actress shared a gallery of photos and videos showing the intense stunt training she had to do to prepare for the film. “I still run like a chicken,” she began. “But, I wanna thank the incredible stunts team who helped me train and get ready for this incredibly demanding role. I couldn’t have done it without you guys. Also, we had the best time.” She continued.
The videos show the hand-to-hand combat, and weapons training she mastered to make her role as “Dani Miranda” seem as realistic as possible. Of course, it’s not the first time the talented actor has undergone stunt training. For her role in “No Time To Die,” she trained hard for her portrayal as “Paloma.” In March she shared an impressive rehearsal video where she took on 3 of the bad guys with ease.
As for what’s next for Ana? Fans cant wait to see her as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, which is scheduled to be released on September 23, 2022, by Netflix. She’s also starring in Ghosted with Evans, her The Gray Man co-star which will be released in 2023. But that’s not all because she is also starring in Ballerina, an upcoming spin-off film, to be directed by Len Wiseman and produced by Keanu Reeves, which focuses on a young female assassin seeking to avenge her family’s death, which is set to release March 24, 2023.
