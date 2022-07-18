Ana de Armas reflects on ‘The Gray May’ stunt training: ‘I still run like a chicken’

The Gray Man hits theaters this Friday, July 22nd, and with an A-list cast, like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Avik San, it’s an action thriller you don’t want to miss. Ahead of its release Ana has been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the movie. On Monday, the actress shared a gallery of photos and videos showing the intense stunt training she had to do to prepare for the film. “I still run like a chicken,” she began. “But, I wanna thank the incredible stunts team who helped me train and get ready for this incredibly demanding role. I couldn’t have done it without you guys. Also, we had the best time.” She continued.



The videos show the hand-to-hand combat, and weapons training she mastered to make her role as “Dani Miranda” seem as realistic as possible. Of course, it’s not the first time the talented actor has undergone stunt training. For her role in “No Time To Die,” she trained hard for her portrayal as “Paloma.” In March she shared an impressive rehearsal video where she took on 3 of the bad guys with ease.