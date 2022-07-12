Is Eiza González starring in the Netflix adaptation ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’

It seems Netflix has started making some casting choices in the upcoming adaptation of the fan-favorite novel ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ and Eiza González might be one of the top candidates to star in the highly anticipated film.

Fans of the New York Times Bestseller have pointed out that author Taylor Jenkins Reid and the Mexican actress have recently started following each other on social media, sparking rumors of being in talks to portray one of the main characters in the story, most likely Evelyn Hugo.

Many actresses have been rumored to be top in the list of casting choices, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Ana De Armas and Brittany Snow, however Eiza could be the first choice.

The upcoming project is set to be directed by Liz Tigelaar, best known for the hit series ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’ The popular book tells the story of “reclusive Hollywood legend Evelyn Hugo, who chooses an unknown reporter, Monique Grant, to tell her life story. Evelyn recounts her time in the Golden Age of Hollywood, her rise to fame, and her seven marriages,” Deadline reports.

‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ became a TikTok book phenomenon and fans are also speculating on who could be the perfect choice to play Celia St. James, including Jessica Chastain or Sarah Drew.