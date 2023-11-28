Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024©GettyImages
Movie news

Ana de Armas looked stunning in red while filming in Australia

de Armas is starring in “Eden” alongside Jude Law, and was photographed on set as she was carried by her co-stars.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Ana de Armas is back to work! After some time off following the Hollywood actors’ strike that prevented all guild members from working, de Armas was spotted in Queensland, Australia shooting her new film, “Eden.” Photos captured on set showed her looking regal and being carried by her co-stars, while also laughing with the crew in between takes.

RELATED:

Ana de Armas’s fun birthday celebration in Cuba: Watch

Ana de Armas has fun in a bathing suit in Greece

Ana de Armas©GrosbyGroup
Ana de Armas on the set of Eden

De Armas was photographed on the shoulders of two of her co-stars. She sported short hair and was dressed in red, wearing a jumpsuit and a robe on top of it. She wore a long pearl necklace and was barefoot, with the film appearing to be shot in a remote and sandy desert.

Other photos showed de Armas laughing as she recorded something on her smartphone.

Ana de Armas on the set of Eden©GrosbyGroup
Ana de Armas on set

Ana de Armas’ upcoming film

“Eden” is a survival thriller and co-stars De Armas, Jude Law,Vanessa Kirby,Sydney Sweeney, and more. The film is directed by Ron Howard and follows a group of people who leave their lives behind in order to pursue change and a better world in the Galapagos. Many details of the film are being kept under wraps, but it’s an awaited and star-studded project that many fans are looking forward to.

In the near future, De Armas is also scheduled to star in “Ballerina,” an action film that’s a spin off on the John Wick Universe of films.

Related Video:

Al Pacino to Pay Girlfriend $30K Monthly in Child Support

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more