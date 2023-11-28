Ana de Armas looked stunning in red while filming in Australia

Ana de Armas is back to work! After some time off following the Hollywood actors’ strike that prevented all guild members from working, de Armas was spotted in Queensland, Australia shooting her new film, “Eden.” Photos captured on set showed her looking regal and being carried by her co-stars, while also laughing with the crew in between takes.

©GrosbyGroup



Ana de Armas on the set of Eden

De Armas was photographed on the shoulders of two of her co-stars. She sported short hair and was dressed in red, wearing a jumpsuit and a robe on top of it. She wore a long pearl necklace and was barefoot, with the film appearing to be shot in a remote and sandy desert.

Other photos showed de Armas laughing as she recorded something on her smartphone.

©GrosbyGroup



Ana de Armas on set

Ana de Armas’ upcoming film

“Eden” is a survival thriller and co-stars De Armas, Jude Law,Vanessa Kirby,Sydney Sweeney, and more. The film is directed by Ron Howard and follows a group of people who leave their lives behind in order to pursue change and a better world in the Galapagos. Many details of the film are being kept under wraps, but it’s an awaited and star-studded project that many fans are looking forward to.

In the near future, De Armas is also scheduled to star in “Ballerina,” an action film that’s a spin off on the John Wick Universe of films.