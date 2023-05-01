The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 10©GettyImages
Ana de Armas’s fun birthday celebration in Cuba: Watch

Ana’s visit has resulted in some wholesome moments with her fans in the island.

By Daniel Neira -Miami

It seems Ana de Armas is having a great time in La Habana, Cuba. The Hollywood star, who recently had a very emotional reunion arriving in her home country, has been spending some quality time with her closest friends and family members.

The 35-year-old actress decided to celebrate her birthday during her stay in Cuba, with an incredible celebration, lots of singing and dancing. In a series of videos posted online, Ana can be seen showing off her best salsa moves next to her loved ones.

Ana’s best friend, Claudia Muma, was also with her at the celebration, as she is known for always cheering for her success in Hollywood, and was also waiting for her at the Jose Marti International Airport.

The actress has been accompanied by her boyfriend Paul Boudakadakis, with the pair spotted having dinner at one of La Habana’s most famous restaurants recently. And it seems Ana’s visit has resulted in some wholesome moments, as she recently surprised a fan while having dinner in the island.

@apoyoanadearmas

Ana de Armas visitó ‘La Colmenita de Cuba’, una escuela infantil de teatro donde disfrutó con los niños que estudian allí. Manifestó que le hubiera encantado formar parte del proyecto pero que se alegra de que su amiga y actriz, Claudia Albariño este involucrada con la escuela. ✨ #AnaDeArmas#ApoyoAnaDeArmas#streetstyle#actress#hollywood#picoftheday#photoshoot#fashion#film#movie#cinema#parati#tiktok#instagram#travel#Cuba

♬ sonido original - ANA DE ARMAS APOYO

A young fan named Yasmin Guerra, took to Facebook to share her experience meeting the actress, posting two selfies with her. “The moment when you’re working and Ana de Armas arrives unexpectedly,” Yasmin wrote in Spanish. “So exciting. It was a pleasure to meet her and to paint her a little drawing.” It appears that Guerra is an artist, who also shared an image of her work.

