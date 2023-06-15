Ana de Armas has fun in a bathing suit in Greece

Ana de Armas is enjoying her time off. The Cuban actress was photographed in Greece alongside her family, wearing a Louis Vuitton bathing suit and having a good time.

©GrosbyGroup



Ana de Armas and her mom in Greece

Photos show de Armas alongside her mother, Ana Caso, with the two laughing as they get inside the water. While de Armas’ mother is seen wearing a black dress and a matching hat, de Armas herself is wearing a blue and white Louis Vuitton bathing suit. She’s also wearing a beige towel over her shoulders to protect herself from the apparent cold.

©GrosbyGroup



De Armas in Greece

Over the past few months, when not working, de Armas has been traveling. Back in May, the actress spent some time in Cuba alongside her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis. She celebrated her birthday while on the island, with fans capturing her dancing and having a great time alongside her closest friends and family.

She was also spotted at a restaurant, where a fan shared the story on her personal Facebook. “The moment when you’re working and Ana de Armas arrives unexpectedly,” wrote Yasmin Guerra in Spanish. “So exciting. It was a pleasure to meet her and to paint her a little drawing.” Guerra also shared an image of her work.