Watch Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney show off their spider powers in ‘Madame Web’ trailer

“Madame Web” is debuting its first trailer, showcasing a little bit of what’s to come next year. The film, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney teases a lot in a few minutes, including the women debuting their Spider-Man-like super powers and abilities.

Sweeney and Johnson on the set of “Madame Web”

“Madame Web” appears to be a thriller of sorts, following Johnson’s characters as she gets acquainted with some new spider-like abilities and tries to solve a mystery. She plays Cassandra Webb, a paramadeic who starts to see the future. The trailer shows her teaming up with three young women, among them, Julia Carpenter (Sweeney) who goes on to become Spider-Woman, as all of them try to understand what’s going on while also staying alive.

The cast is rounded out by Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Zosia Mamet.

More movies in the Sony universe

The Sony universe has had incredible success with all things Spider-Man, and plans to continued to capitalize on these winnings. This year, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” dropped, proving to be a massive success, and like people can’t wait to meet more Spider people. While “Madame Web” is not the first Sony film set in the “Spider-Man” universe, it appears to be the one with the most connections to Spider-Man’s powers, with Johnson and Sweeney both playing heroes with Spider powers. In the near future, “Kraven the Hunter” will also drop, teasing the story of one of Spider-Man’s biggest villains.

“Madame Web” is expected in theaters on February 16, 2024.

