Stella Banderas wishes happy birthday to dad Antonio Banderas and mom Melanie Griffith

Stella Banderas is sharing a sweet tribute to her parents. The 26-year-old model and designer took to social media to celebrate Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith’s birthday, as the former celebrity couple are known to share their birthday by one day of difference. The actor was born on August 10 and the actress on August 9.

“Happy birthday mama,” Stella wrote, sharing a clip of her mom dancing at home. She also posted a throwback photo of one of her modeling campaigns, where Melanie can be seen with her three kids, including Alexander Bauer, from her relationship with Steven Bauer, and Dakota Johnson, from her relationship with Don Johnson.

“And feliz cumpleaños papi,” Stella wrote in Spanish, sharing a black and white photo. The pair are all smiles in the throwback pic, with Antonio carrying Stella on his shoulders. The 63-year-old Hollywood star is currently celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.

“Celebrating my birthday in the musical english forests, with my girlfriend (behind the camera),” the actor wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip surrounded by nature. “Thank you everyone for your messages,” he commented on the video, after seeing the many congratulatory messages from his celebrity friends and his fans on social media.

Stella is known to have a close relationship with her parents. And while she prefers to maintain her personal life private, the young filmmaker recently shared a glimpse of her relationship with her boyfriend Álex Gruszynski, following her split from Eli Meyer.