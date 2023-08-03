Antonio Banderas shares inspiring ‘80s throwback

Antonio Banderas is reminiscing. The Spanish actor took advantage of Throwback Thursdays to share an inspiring story of his days as a young actor.

The photo was shared on Instagram, and is a close up shot of his face taken in the ‘80s. Banderas is wearing a brown coat and has short hair, with his eyes looking straight at the camera. “On this day, in 1980, I was taking a train in Malaga to Madrid to make the dream of being an actor come true,” he wrote.

The post quickly racked up likes and comments, with many of his friends and fans praising his message and his work. “It hasn’t been all bad for you,” wrote the Spanish actor Fernando Tejero, adding some crying laughing emojis. Other fans praised Banderas’ ability to make films in Hollywood yet always return to his home. “Amazing, Antonio,” wrote a follower. “You knew how to get on and off of the train. You always come back to your hometown, proud of where you’re from. We’re proud of where you are here.”

Antonio Banderas is a Hollywood icon, known for his ability to play all sorts of roles and be involved in all manner of films, no matter the budget, the language, or the genre. He began his career in the ‘80s, being involved in the theater. There, he began collaborating with Pedro Almodovar, a partnership that has been incredibly succesful for everyone involved, and that has lasted to this day.

Banderas made it into Hollywood in the ‘90s, after appearing on one of the films in Madonna’s concerts. The rest is history, with Banderas developing a career that has spanned decades and that has had him working with some of the best actors and directors in the world.

