Melanie Griffith has proven that she’s ready to turn the page on her romantic history with ex-husband Antonio Banderas, quite literally! The iconic “Working Girl” star was spotted in Los Angeles sporting some fresh ink that cleverly concealed her old heart-shaped tattoo dedicated to the dashing “Puss in Boots” actor.

©Getty Images



Melanie Griffith concealed her old Antonio Banderas heart-shaped tattoo with new ink

Griffith’s new tattoo, designed in a playful crossword style, proudly showcases the names of her four children. It’s a beautiful symbol of her love and devotion to her family, including her daughter Stella, 26, whom she shares with Banderas. The tattoo also features the names of her stepson Jesse Johnson, 40, her son Alexander Bauer, 37, and her daughter Dakota Johnson, 33.

During her outing in the sunny city, the ever-stylish actress rocked a black tank top and a flowing white maxi skirt, exuding effortless elegance. She complemented her ensemble with chic sandals, trendy glasses, and a black handbag. And let’s not forget her unique fashion statement—fingerless gloves that added a touch of edginess to her look.

At 65 years young, Griffith has had a colorful love life, having shared daughter Dakota and stepson Jesse with her first husband, the charismatic Don Johnson. She also has a son named Alexander from her previous marriage to Steven Bauer. However, her relationship with Banderas truly captured the public’s attention.

Griffith and Banderas crossed paths in 1989, but it wasn’t until they collaborated on the film “Two Much” that their undeniable chemistry ignited. While their marriage may be a thing of the past, Melanie Griffith’s new tattoo proudly showcases her unwavering love for her children, reminding us all that family bonds endure even as romantic relationships evolve.

As Melanie Griffith confidently walks her path, she leaves behind a symbol of her past love while embracing the present and celebrating her role as a loving mother.