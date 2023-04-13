Dakota Johnson and her sisters Stella Banderas, and Grace Johnson collaborate on a new project

Stella Banderas, Grace Johnson, and Dakota Johnson are working together, and it is so sweet. Dakota started an independent entertainment company with Ro Donnelly called Teatime Pictures and, for their recent collaboration with “Good Time” wine, she enlisted the help of her sisters to make a short film, which she posted on Instagram Wednesday.



Melanie Griffith is Dakota and Stella’s mom. Dakota and Grace share the same father, Don Johnson, but Grace’s mom is his current wife Kelly Phleger. Stella’s father is Antonio Banderas. The clip shows the artistic talent of the sisters and how close they are, despite having different maternal and paternal parents.

They are all relatively close in age, with Dakota being the oldest, 33. Stella is 26, with the youngest being Grace, who is 23. Grace has praised her sister’s guidance, telling Glamour “Dakota is my sister and my best friend. For a long time, regardless of the age difference, she has always treated me as an equal.”



They aren’t the only ones that have remained close. Antonio and Melanie, who split in 2014, are great friends. In 2019, at the screening of Antonio’s movie Pain & Glory, she introduced him on stage, praising him. “I’d just like to say that in the twenty years that you and I and the kids lived together, you taught us to live a life full of passion and to live every day as though it was a piece of art because passion is your art and your art is your life,” she said.

The Puss in Boots star has even called her his “best friend.” “Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend,” he told PEOPLE. “I love her and will love her until the day I die. She’s my family.”



©GettyImages



Dakota, Melani, Stella and Antonio 2010

Dakota and Antonio have a very special bond, and she calls her stepfather, “Papi.” “I come from a family of many a marriage, and I got very lucky,“ Dakota said when she presented an award to Banderas at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards. “I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life,” she continued.

“When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light and a whole new world of creativity and culture—and one remarkably magical little sister into our family,” the Persuasion star continued.

The 62-year-old is also very vocal about the love he has for Dakota. ”She’s my daughter, I love her. I’ve been with her on my shoulders, traveling all around the world,” Antonio said in the past,” per E!