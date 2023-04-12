Katie Holmes talks about Suri Cruise’s childhood and her desire to protect her

Katie Holmes’ career blew up when she was 18 years old. For a large part of it, Holmes was one of the most persecuted celebrities, with her every movement tracked by paparazzi. In a new interview, Holmes talked about the happiness that she feels when she gets to make art on her own terms. She also talked about her daughter, Suri Cruise, and wanting to give her the privacy that she couldn’t have when she was a child.

Holmes was interviewed by Glamour, where she discussed various topics, among them, fashion and film. When speaking about her daughter, she said, “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

Holmes also talked about Suri’s artistic talent and the fact that she performed a cover of the song “Blue Moon” for the film “Alone Together,” which Holmes wrote, directed, and starred in. Holmes also shared that Suri will be featured in her upcoming film, “Rare Objects.” “I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her. But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space,” said Holmes.

“It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she’s my heart.”

Suri Cruise is the daughter of Holmes and Tom Cruise, one of the media’s most beloved couples in the mid-2000s. They married in the year 2006, and divorced in 2012, with Holmes filing for divorce and deciding to keep her daughter’s life as private as possible.