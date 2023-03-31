Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise bonded over one show during the pandemic

Katie Holmes is sharing a special and strange moment she had with her daughter Suri Cruise.

In an interview with Variety, Holmes revealed a rare bit of her personal life, sharing one of the shows that she watched with her daughter over the pandemic. When asked about Suri’s interest in her work, specifically “Dawson’s Creek,” Holmes revealed that she didn’t make her daughter watch her work.

“She has seen “Dawson’s Creek,” and I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager,” said Holmes. “I’m not like, ‘You need to watch mommy’s work.’ But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it. It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this.”

Holmes was 18 years old when she started to work on “Dawson’s Creek.” The series came out in 2003 and ran for six seasons, becoming an instant hit and one of the most beloved TV teen shows of all time.

Holmes also talked about some of the projects that she’s currently working on, including her return to theater in “The Wanderers.”

“It’s so fun. Super satisfying,” she said of the experience of being onstage. “Yes, we’re doing the same thing each time. But it changes so much because we’re coming to the play each night with our day. What are we going to bring to the character that night? Also, to have the experience of including the audience. When you’re on set, it’s you and the other actors and the director. There’s always a sense, for me, you want to please the director. The audience is different. You’re not trying to please them. We’re sharing the same experience.”