Katie Holmes looks stylish wearing a pair of eco-friendly sneakers around NYC

Katie Holmes looked as stylish as ever during her recent outing in New York City. The Hollywood star was spotted on Thursday taking a stroll in Manhattan, seemingly trying to go incognito, wearing a blue navy baseball cap.

The actress showed off her street style and waved to the paparazzi, stepping out in a green puffer quilted jacket, paired with a white crewneck shirt and sweater to keep herself warm. She also wore dark denim pants and completed the look with a pair of $800 white sneakers by Chloé, which are made from recycled-mesh, adorned with stitched detailing.

Katie was recently photographed changing up her wardrobe with more colorful options, as she is usually wearing all-black outfits. The actress looked casual and chic wearing a pale yellow suit while running some errands around the city.

The colorful attire included baggy pants, paired with a long blazer and a sheer white top. Katie completed the look with beige pointy-toed shoes and a black handbag. She also rocked a soft makeup look and wore minimal jewelry.

It seems Katie’s passion for fashion has influenced her 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, who is reportedly applying to multiple universities, in hopes of pursuing a successful career in the fashion industry.

According to The Daily Mail, a close source to the celebrity family revealed that Suri was narrowing her focus on New York-based schools. “Suri is applying to schools all over the place. (Katie) really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other,” said the source.