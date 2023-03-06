Katie Holmes is showing off her Spring wardrobe: See her chic look!

It seems Katie Holmes is ready for Spring! The Hollywood star has been slowly changing her all-black outfits for more colorful options. This time the 44-year-old actress was photographed looking casual and chic wearing a pale yellow suit in the streets of New York City.

The colorful attire included baggy pants, paired with a long blazer and a sheer white top. Katie completed the look with beige pointy-toed shoes and a black handbag. She also rocked a soft makeup look and wore minimal jewelry.

Katie was photographed as she walked into her latest television appearance, for Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The actress is currently busy promoting her latest film ‘Rare Objects’ which is set to premiere on April 14.

The fan-favorite star recently shared the trailer for the upcoming film, which she wrote, directed, produced and starred in. The film follows a young woman (Mayorga) who wants to get her life in order following some trauma and an experience at a mental health institution.

“I am so excited to share the trailer for Rare Objects. It is a film about friendship, resilience, truth and beauty. It will be in theaters and on demand April 14,” Katie wrote, making her fans and followers excited to finally watch the project.

The rest of the cast includes Alan Cumming, Holmes’ frequent collaborator Derek Luke, Saundra Alexander, David Alexander Flinn, and Julia Mayorga.