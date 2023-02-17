Katie Holmes wore the perfect outfit for a Broadway premiere: See Pics

Katie Holmes is always having fun with fashion no matter what the critics have to say. The Hollywood star has been recently attending some of the most exclusive shows at New York Fashion Week, using this as the perfect opportunity to show her unique style.

The actress took a break from NYFW and attended the opening of her new Off-Broadway play ‘The Wanderers,’ walking the red carpet with just the right outfit for the occasion. Katie wore a wool herringbone blazer in beige, paired with a white T-shirt, and completed her look with a leather skirt, featuring metal links and fringe.

Katie went for a business but yet fun ensemble, wearing sheer black tights, black heels and hoop earrings. She also changed her hairstyle for the event, showing her curls and rocking a smokey eye with a natural makeup look.

The star previously described what her Broadway show is about, sharing some details with Vogue. “It’s an ensemble — it’s five of us. The story is about marriage, family, loss, and relationships. It takes you on a real journey of human nature — and human discontent.”

Earlier this week, Katie was spotted attending the Ulla Johnson show, with a stunning look and a bold red lip. She was photographed outside the show wearing an olive trench coat and a black dress, paired with high leather heels, described as “the perfect blend of style, edge, yet comfort.”