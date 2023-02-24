Get ready to cry with the trailer of ‘Rare Objects’, Katie Holmes’ new film

Katie Holmes has been hard at work over the past couple of years. While she’s currently starring in a theater production, she’s also shared the trailer for her upcoming film, “Rare Objects,” which she wrote, directed, produced, and starred in.

The film stars Holmes herself and a mix of seasoned actors and newcomers, including Alan Cumming, Holmes’ frequent collaborator Derek Luke, Saundra Alexander, David Alexander Flinn, and Julia Mayorga.

The film follows a young woman (Mayorga) who wants to get her life in order following some trauma and an experience at a mental health institution. There, she meets Diana (Holmes), another patient, who pushes her to embrace life in all of its shapes. Then there’s also Cumming, playing a wise antique store owner who’ll likely help the young woman find her footing.

Holmes has been sharing snippets of the film on her social media, including the film’s poster, and photos of herself and Mayorga, the film’s lead. “I am so excited to share the trailer for Rare Objects. It is a film about friendship, resilience, truth and beauty. It will be in theaters and on demand April 14,” she wrote.

“Rare Objects” is based on novel set in the Great Depression, following Maeve Fanning, a first generation Irish inmigrant. The film version appears to have made some key changes, including the story’s setting, which is set in contemporary New York.