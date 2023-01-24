Katie Holmes’ ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo is excited to welcome his first baby girl

Katie Holmes’ ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. is expecting his first baby with his girlfriend Sammy Piccinni! The 35-year-old chef shared the good news with his fans and followers on social media, showing photos of the ultrasound and posing together.

“Half of me & half of you,” Emilio wrote, revealing that they will be welcoming their first daughter. “We’re having a baby girl,” he added. The mom-to-be was photographed wearing all-white, proudly showing her baby bump.

Emilio responded to the comments on social media, showing appreciation for all the positive messages from friends and family, announcing that he is going to be “a real papaaaa now,” adding a laughing emoji.

It seems the famous chef has been wanting to be a dad for a while now, as he previously shared his excitement to become an uncle. “Ant, I’m soo proud of the person you have become and now you’re gna crush it being a father,” he wrote last year to his younger brother Anthony Vitolo, who welcomed a baby girl last summer. “Thank you for blessing me with a beautiful niece.”

His brother’s pregnancy announcement came right after his split from Hollywood star Katie Holmes. The former couple broke up in May 2021 after dating for one year, with reports revealing that they remained friendly and had “parted ways amicably” at the time.