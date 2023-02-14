Katie Holmes steals fashion week in an olive trench coat

Katie Holmes was one of New York Fashion Week’s best highlights, surprising no one. The director, actress, writer and producer made a stop by the Ulla Johnson show, where she wore an outfit that was the perfect blend of style, edge, yet comfort.

©GettyImages



Holmes at NYFW

Holmes was photographed outside the show while wearing an olive trenchcoat atop a black dress with high leather heels on. The dress had some buttons on it that added some details, and some asymmetrical cuts at the bottom that made it stand out.

©GettyImages



Holmes at NYFW

At one point, Holmes stopped by to greet someone and held a brochure against her chest. When it comes to makeup and hair styling, she kept things simple, as she tends to do. She had some red lipstick on and had her hair loose and styled in waves.

Holmes has been busy at the start of the new year with the premiere of the off-Broadway show “The Wanderers”. The show marks a return to her onstage roots. In an interview with Broadway.com, Holmes shared she used to act in the theater when she was in high school. “My director was Damien Rogers. It was done at St. John’s Jesuit High School. He was such a great director. He impacted all of us in such a profound way and really made theater meaningful,” she said. “I have been thinking about that experience so much doing this.”

In “The Wanderers”, Holmes plays a movie star who develops a connection with a married novelist, resulting in an upheaval in their personal lives. The show will run through April 2nd.