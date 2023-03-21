Suri Cruise applies to colleges and Tom Cruise reportedly has no say in her life

Suri Cruise is ready for college. A new report says that the 16-year-old is applying to various universities and appears to be focused on New York City. It also says that her relationship with her father, Tom Cruise, has grown more and more distance with the passage of time, with him having no input on her college picks.

The Daily Mail reports that Suri has been sending some applications out and is focused on studying fashion in New York. “Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other,” said the source. “Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective.”

In the case of Suri’s father, the source reveals Cruise has been out of the picture since 2013, a year after his divorce from Katie Holmes. “Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade,” said the insider. “She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life.”

While Cruise won’t be involved in Suri’s life, it looks like he will continue to provide economical support, paying for her college tuition costs. The insider revealed that when Cruise and Holmes divorced, he would pay $400,000 a month in child support until Suri turned 18 years old.

©GettyImages



Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise

While Cruise and Holmes have rarely discussed the reasons for their divorce, it was rumored at the time that the two disagreed on Scientology. Cruise has long been involved with the controversial movement, with Holmes fearing that he’d want to involve their daughter in the process.