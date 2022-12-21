Katie Holmes looks just like Suri Cruise in an adorable throwback

Katie Holmes has proved that Suri Cruise is her mini-me. The actress celebrated her 44th birthday on December 18th, and she shared an adorable throwback on Instagram to celebrate. Holmes is a little girl in the pic and she looks just like Suri! “Thank you for all of the kindness on my birthday. I do love being a December baby,” she wrote in the caption.

Suri is now 16, but she rocked the same haircut as Holmes in the pic when she was little. The NYC teen has been spotted out and about, occasionally rocking the same big smile.

Of course, Suri also looks like her father Tom Cruise.



The Sagittarius has been celebrating more things than her birthday. Her film Alone Together debuted on Hulu earlier this month as one of the platforms top 10 programs. “Thank you so much for your support! Wow!!!!!” Holmes wrote in her Instagram story.

When it comes to her persona life, Holmes spent most of 2022 with Bobby Wooten III. However, the couple has reportedly broken up. An insider told Us Weekly on the 16th didn’t work out in the long run, “Katie and Bobby broke up last week, she’s no longer [talking] about him to his friends,” they said.

Wooten was Holmes’ first public relationship after she broke up with Emilio Vitolo Jr. They started dating in September 2020 and had some cute PDA moments before splitting in May 2021.