Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted getting tacos in New York

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise were spotted enjoying some of New York’s most popular tacos. The two were photographed eating at Los Tacos No. 1, one of the most beloved taco locations in the city where people eat their food standing up.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri and Katie were photographed getting some tacos in the city

Holmes was photographed wearing a fluffy coat and some sunglasses, with her hair held up in a bun. Cruise was wearing a green jacket, a scarf and some black sweatpants. She also had her hair up in a bun.

The two were also photographed inside the restaurant, drinking some cokes and waiting for their orders. They didn’t seem to care that the restaurant was crowded and they had to wait for their orders while standing up.

©GrosbyGroup



The two were photographed inside the restaurant, waiting for their meals

Both Holmes and Cruise are often photographed enjoying themselves around the city, with Holmes usually running errands and shooting projects while Cruise hangs out with her friends. Last month, Cruise was spotted with some friends and enjoying her time in the city.

This year, mother and daughter had their first public and professional collaboration. Cruise performed a cover of “Blue Moon,” which was featured in Holmes’s newest film, “Alone Together.”

“I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her! She’s very, very talented,” said Holmes in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general: It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.‘“